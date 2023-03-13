IGP directs CPs to conclude electoral cases, hand over files to INEC for prosecution

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has directed Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands to ensure that investigations in all cases of violations against the 2022 Electoral Act during the February 25th 2023 Presidential and National Assembly electioneering process are swiftly concluded and the case files forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prosecution.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force spokesman who made this known in a statement on Monday said the directive was given is a bid to ensure all-inclusive election security management and accord Nigerians benefits/leverage of active participation, to achieve free, fair, and credible Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections on 18th March, 2023. He said the IGP has tasked Strategic Police Managers to engage stakeholders in their respective jurisdictions through town hall meetings and other viable avenues.

He said the IGP has therefore urged well-meaning members of the public to collaborate with the Police and other law enforcement agencies tasked with election security management, to ensure a hitch-free security architecture for all and sundry particularly the electorates, accredited observers, INEC officials and materials so that all citizens can exercise their franchise without molestation, harassment and security threats.