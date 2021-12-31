IGP deploys new Commissioner of Police to Kogi with immediate effect

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of Edward Chuka Egbuka to the Kogi State Police Command as Commissioner.

The development was contained in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by the spokesman of the police, CP Frank Mba.

The posting follows the redeployment of CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda to the Force Headquarters.

Egbuka, who was until this deployment the Commissioner of Police in charge of Communications at the Force Headquarters, was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in 1988.

Egbuka holds a BSc (Hons) in History and International Relations from the University of Calabar and a Law Degree from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

Mba added: “An astute law enforcement officer with international peacekeeping experience and a member of the prestigious International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), CP Edward Egbuka has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria and has served in various capacities within the Force.

“He was the immediate past Commissioner of Police in Charge of Plateau State Police Command.

“As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, he was in charge of Operations in Osun State Command and Kogi State Commands and also in charge of Criminal Investigations at the Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, amongst other key postings.”

The IGP while assuring the people of Kogi State of the commitment of the Police leadership to containing prevailing and emerging crime trends in the State, charged the new Commissioner of Police to bring his vast experience to bear in consolidating the achievements of his predecessor towards ensuring increased public safety and security of lives and property in Kogi State.

He further called on the Government and good people of Kogi State to give the new Police chief maximum support and collaboration in his new role.