IGP decorates DIGs iroma, Mba, 14 AIGs, 22 CPs with new ranks + Photos

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on Thursday at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja decorated newly-promoted Senior Police Officers with their new ranks amidst cheers from their families, friends and professional colleagues.

This was sequel to the recent promotion approved by the Police Service Commission on the basis of merit, requisite experience, years of dedicated service and academic records.

A total of 38 Senior Police Officers were decorated, comprising Deputy Inspectors-General of Police Bala Ciroma and Frank Emeka Mba; 14 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, including AIGs Abubakar Lawal, Alhassan Aminu (retd.), Abdul Umar, Williams Adebowale, Shettima Zannah, Ebong Eyibio Ebong, Adepoju Ayinde Ilori, Okon Okon Effiong, Echeng Eworo Echeng, Susan Ukpanukiema Horsefall, Bankole Lanre Sikiru, Oladimeji Yomi Olanrewaju, Odama Paul Ojeka and Shehu Sani Gwarzo, as well as 22 Commissioners of Police.

In attendance were the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma; Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Akon Etim; Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, and other distinguished members of the National Assembly; IGP Usman Alkali Baba (retd.); Defence Attaches to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China; Force Management Team; serving and retired Senior Police Officers; families of the promotes officers; and other dignitaries.

The Inspector-General of Police, while congratulating the newly-promoted officers, charged them to discharge the schedules of their new ranks within the dictates of the rule of law and citizens’ expectations; demonstrate exceptional critical thinking ability; manifest sound professional judgment in all their decisions; and exhibit high strategic management and operational capacity with the hindsight that all actions and inactions will be accounted for.