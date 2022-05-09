IGP congratulates new CRAN EXCOS, calls for balance reportage

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has congratulated the newly elected President of the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN), Olalekan Olabulo of the Tribune Newspaper, and other elected Executive Officials at the Association’s recently concluded elections.

In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer at the Force headquarters Abuja, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP noted that the new officials are individuals who have dignified and distinguished themselves in their various media fora, adding that the election was recognition of their years of selfless service and commitment to value.

The Police boss equally appreciated the outgoing officials led by the immediate past President, Sunday Odita, of the Guardian Newspaper, for their labor at maintaining a friendly mien while carrying out their statutory responsibilities.

The IGP while assuring of his administration’s commitment to leave no stone unturned in the fight against crimes and criminality in the country, urges the new officials to work collectively and closely with the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring a balanced reportage while the Force collaborates with CRAN for a safe, secured and peaceful country in general.

The association’s election was held Friday May 6, 2022 in Lagos State.