The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has confirmed the arrest of policemen seen on a video that has gone viral beating up a man, Justice Obasi, after forcefully collecting his iPhone.

According to available information, the incident took place in Enugu, the Enugu State capital.

Obasi was said to have alighted from a bus flagged down by the policemen for search.

His phone was then forcefully taken from him.

On demanding for the return of the phone, the yet-to-be-named policemen descended on him.

The Commissioner, Enugu State Police Command, Ahmed Abdurrahman, effected the arrest of the policemen.

Confirming the development, the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, said in the statement on Sunday: “Following the directives of the IGP, the Enugu State Police Command has since identified, traced and arrested the three policemen involved in the assault of citizen – Justice Obasi.

“The policemen are currently in custody pending the commencement of their Orderly Room Trial – an internal disciplinary procedure of the Force.

“As we begin the new year, IGP M.A Adamu wishes to restate his zero tolerance for the abuse of the rights of Nigerians and his commitment to running a Citizens’ Friendly and Rule of Law compliant Police Force.

“He further assures that citizen Justice Obasi will certainly get justice in this case.”