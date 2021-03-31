The Inspector General of Police, M.A Adamu on Wednesday commissioned the new Nigeria Police Radio, 99.1FM, Abuja.

The Nigeria Police Radio, which is one of the legacy projects of the Force within the past two years, will help bring the police closer to the people and bolster partnership and good working relationship between the police and the people.

The IGP, in his keynote address, noted that the radio station will provide community-based radio broadcast services. It will serve as a veritable avenue for the Nigeria Police to engage, enlighten and inform the public on policing activities and other security-related matters. The IGP further noted that the radio station will air programs targeted at involving the citizens in the security of their localities especially on ways to spot and report crimes and other necessary steps to take in the event of a crime or security emergency.

The IGP thanked the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for the unrelenting commitment of the Federal Government to the security and safety of Nigerians and the support for the Police in the enhancement of its operational capacity. He observed that the Nigeria Police Radio 99.1FM, Abuja is a product of the laudable gesture of the Federal Government and within the vision of the Community Policing initiative of the Force which emphasizes smooth information flow towards strengthening the bond between the citizens and the Police.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed commended the Nigeria Police for the innovative and security-enabling initiative and assured the IGP that his ministry will continue to partner with the Nigeria Police to make useful and security-related information readily available to Nigerians. There was also a strong parliamentary presence at the commissioning as the Deputy Senate President, represented by Dr Otive Igbuzor and the Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Ajibola Basiru were in attendance. The lawmakers pledged the support of the National Assembly to the continuous reform of the Nigeria Police.

Also in attendance at the commissioning were members of the Force Management Team, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity – Mallam Garba Shehu, Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission – Dr Iganmu Onoja, Director-General, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), represented by the Director Programmes, Msurshima Kighiv, members of the diplomatic community, top brass of the military, law enforcement and the security community amongst other dignitaries.