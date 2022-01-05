IGP charges senior Police officers to live by example

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Usman Baba, has charged commandants of police colleges to mentor and ensure ethical standard in the training of recruits.

Baba gave the charge Wednesday in Abuja at a meeting with the commandants of police colleges and training schools.

He noted that the recruits would always learn from the characters and attitudes of their teachers and instructors.

He therefore urged them to individually practise what they would be teaching the recruits.

He said training for the 2020/2021 batch of constables would begin in the four premier police colleges in Lagos, Kaduna, Maiduguri and Orji River on Monday.

Baba also said the 12 police training institutions spread across the country would be used for the training programme.

“As we proceed to the training of the successful candidates, it is my expectation that all of you, as strategic heads of training institutions will facilitate the process of transition of the recruits.

“This involves the transition of the recruits from civilian to a well groomed police personnel that will see themselves as incorruptible, civil and true security servants of the citizens,’’ he said.

Baba said the vision of the Nigeria Police is to ensure that the upcoming training deviate from the old-fashioned standard that dehumanizes recruits.

“The idea is to ensure that the recruits are not dehumanized in a manner that would turn them to hostile security servants to the public that they are recruited to serve,’’ Baba said.

He said the new training regime should impact the virtues of professionalism, knowledge, discipline, confidence and critical decision making in the recruits.

NAN