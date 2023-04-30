IGP calls for investigation on death of Inspector Atobaloye in detention

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has called for in-depth investigations into the remote circumstances surrounding the demise of a Police Inspector, Atobaloye Taiye, who was on Quick Intervention special duty from Oke-Onigbin Divisional Headquarters, Kwara State, to the Zone 8 Command Headquarters, Lokoja.

The zone covers Kogi and Kwara States.

According to a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, details from the Zonal Headquarters report showed that the Inspector was posted on the 1st of April, 2023, reported on the 11th of the month and was immediately posted as part of the team manning the main gate of the Zonal Command Headquarters.

However, the deceased, according to the release failed to report at the duty post and went missing in action for nine (9) days, only to resurface on the 19th of April in a drunken state.

“He was eventually defaulted and detained for absence from duty and drunkenness. While on detention, he reportedly took ill and was moved to the Police Clinic, then referred to the Federal Medical Centre Lokoja, where he eventually gave up the ghost” Adejobi narrated.

Meanwhile, the IGP has commiserated with the families, friends and loved ones of the deceased, as well as tasked the Criminal Investigation Department’s Homicide Unit of the Kogi State Command to commence investigations and conduct a postmortem examination on the corpse in order to determine the cause(s) of his death.