IGP approves promotion of 10,581 constables, others

The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has approved the promotion of 10,581 deserving junior officers of the Inspectorate cadre, and the rank and file.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday.

“The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has authorised the promotion of 10,581 deserving junior officers of the inspectorate cadre, and the rank and file.

“In line with this directive, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police overseeing the Department of Finance and Administration has been tasked with coordinating efforts alongside the Commissioner of Police (Welfare) to commence the promotion process promptly.

“The breakdown of promotions includes 9,831 police constables slated to be promoted to the rank of corporal; 81 corporals to advance to the rank of sergeant; and 669 officers set to progress from the rank of sergeants to inspectors,” Adejobi stated.

In his address, the IGP, while emphasising the zeal of the force leadership to foster a culture of meritocracy and career advancement, reiterated the pivotal role of timely promotions in enhancing the morale of officers and bolstering the overall effectiveness of the force.

Egbetokun noted that it serves as a cornerstone in sustaining the ongoing manpower development initiatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

He, however, reassured that promotions in the Force will be solely on merit.

The newly promoted officers were congratulated and enjoined to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and service to the nation.