IGP announces death of AIG Donald Awunah

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Usman Baba, has announced the death of an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) and former Force Public Relations Officer, Donald Awunah.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Monday in Abuja said the late AIG died in the early hours of Monday.

He disclosed that late Awunah, until his death at Garki Hospital after a brief illness, was the AIG in charge of Zone 16, Yenagoa in Bayelsa.

Adejobi described the late AIG as an eminent communicator, ardent officer and member of the National Institute.

He said the deceased who hailed from Benue was a dedicated officer with great passion for training and development.

Adejobi said late Awunah, also a former Commandant, Police Staff College, Jos, Plateau State was enlisted into the force on March 15, 1988.

He said the I-G had condoled with the family, relatives, course mates and friends of the deceased who passed away in active service.