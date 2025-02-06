Ignore PSC directive, IGP orders retired police chiefs to remain in office

In a firm statement to counter the decision of the Police Service Commission ordering the immediate retirement of senior police officers who have either exceeded 35 years in service or are above 60, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has instructed all police officers affected to stay in office.

A wireless message from the office of the Force Secretary stated that the IGP “strongly directs all officers affected by the PSC’s directive to stay action, pending further instruction.”

Officers were told to comply strictly with this order.

“RE: Police Service Commission decision at its 1st extraordinary meeting of the 6th management board on the regularization of first appointment of cadet ASPs /Inspectors force entrants ref. Mylet No CH:8400/FS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL2/292 dated 1st February 2025 X Inspector General of Police strongly directs you stay action on let under ref pending further directive above for your strict compliance acknowledge receipt please,” said the document dated February 5, 2025.

Last week, PSC’s spokesman Ikechukwu Ani explained that the commission’s order followed a review of its previous stance from the 24th plenary meeting in September 2017, allowing force entrants to use their enlistment date rather than their initial appointment date.

Ani noted the commission has reversed this decision, citing its inconsistency with Public Service Rule No. 020908 (i & ii), which mandates retirement upon spending 35 years in service or reaching 60 years of age.

The PSC, however, clarified that it lacks the constitutional authority to determine the appointment or retirement of IGP Egbetokun.

