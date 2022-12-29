Ignore few inconsistent, selfish Igbo elites fueling anti-Obi campaign, SERG tells Nigerians

Prominent pan-Igbo sociopolitical pressure organisation, the South East

Revival Group (SERG) has called on Nigerians to ignore those it

described as a “few inconsistent and selfish” Igbos fueling

anti-Peter Obi campaign ahead of the 2023 presidential election, saying

that “they are on a wild goose chase if they believe that any of the

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress

(APC) presidential candidates is interested in uniting the country

through fairness and equity as they have equally exhibited selfishness

in their quest to emerge as flagbearers.”

The SERG was reacting to the reports credited to some elites of South

East extraction who have been making anti-Peter Obi comments in a

statement signed by its President and National Coordinator, Chief Willy

Ezugwu.

Some PDP and APC chieftains have been urging the South East to support

their presidential candidates in exchange for their support for the

emergence of a South Easterner as President after their tenure.

But insisting that there is no going back in the “total support for

the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi across the

country”, the SERG said that “the fact that individuals who are part

of the country’s failed leadership are exposing themselves is a good

development in the build up to an emerging new Nigeria.”

The SERG said, “We recall that in 2017, a chieftain of the All

Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Arthur Eze, had called for support

from the people of the South East for the administration of President

Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that it is only through President Buhari

that the quest for Igbo presidency can be actualized.

“Arthur Eze, who is the founder and chairman of oil exploration

company, Atlas Oranto Petroleum, made the call in Abakaliki during

Buhari’s visit to the state in 2017.

“At the end of the day, the Governor David Umahi he was positioning

for President got disappointed when he didn’t get support from Mr.

President to emerge the presidential candidate of APC, despite dumping

his party, the Peoples Democratic Party to join APC in anticipation that

President Buhari will endorse him.

“The same game is on ahead of the 2023 presidential election, and this

time, Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo is the bait

they are using to deceive a few Igbo elites that a support for APC or

PDP in the presidential election will ensure that a President of Nigeria

of Igbo extraction will be made possible whenever the PDP or APC

candidate may have finished his tenure.

“If the support of the likes of Arthur Eze and David Umahi for APC did

not translate into a support for an Igbo to emerge Presidential

candidate of the APC in 2023, which is what is fair and just, it will be

unthinkable to believe that the emergence of an Igbo as president will

be possible as being promised over the years.

“Nigerians are fully aware that it is unjust, unfair and devoid of

equity for another Northerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in

2023. How can a Muslim northerner replace a Muslim northerner in 2023?

Is it just? Is it fair? Is equity not lacking in that?

“Nigerians of good conscience know that PDP unjustly denied the Igbos

the presidential ticket contrary to its zoning arrangement as enshrined

in the party’s constitution.

“In the same vein, it is unfair and unjust to the South East for a

Yoruba southerner to succeed President Buhari after Chief Olusegun

Obasanjo, a Yoruba, completed an eight-year tenure as President and the

Yoruba has a sitting Vice-President who would have completed his eight

years in 2023.

“As for Senator Adolphus Wabara who claimed that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

will hand over to an Igbo, how can that be when no South East man or

woman was good enough for the position of a Vice-President in Atiku’s

planned government in 2023?

“Is Senator Wabara telling us that an Atiku who desperately and

deliberately usurped the turn of South East in his party and ensured the

total desecration of the provision of the PDP constitution on zoning

will now hand over to a South East person after his tenure?

“In 2019, Atiku Abubakar enjoyed a total support of the Igbos but he

paid the Igbos back by blocking every possibility of a South Easterner

emerging presidential candidate or even a vice presidential candidate of

the PDP. So, where is his professed love for Igbos?

“Therefore, we are happy that the 2023 presidential election has

become a clear tool in the hand of God and some individuals who hate

Nigeria and love only themselves are being exposed on daily basis.

“We’re equally happy that people of good conscience across the

country, who are obviously in the majority, are rooting for justice and

equity, which is what the presidential bid of Peter Obi represents.

“It is a quest for true unity, peace and prosperity of Nigeria as a

country.

“Nigerians have seen that Peter Obi is competent, prepared and

divinely favoured to win the 2023 presidential election and they are set

to actualise it.

“Peter Obi himself has on several occasions urged Nigerians to vote

for him as a Nigerian, not because he is an Igbo man.

“That is a man who has a heart of a true leader and ready to bring

about a new Nigeria where peace and justice shall truly reign for the

benefit of Nigerians from all walks of life, irrespective of political

party affiliation or religious beliefs.

“Peter Obi represents the true Nigerian spirit, not the selfishness of

the leaders who have kept the country in captivity over the years for

personal benefits”, the SERG stated.