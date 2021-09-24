Ignore fake alert on FRSC recruitment screening exercise, FRSC warns

The Federal Road Safety Corps has warned prospected seekers of employment in the corps to ignore a fake news item being circulated on a purported recruitment screening exercise slated to commence from the 24th of September to the 29th of September 2021.

A statement signed by Bisi Kazeem, Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer, reads: “The Corps, by this medium, warns the public to shun all false alert of the screening exercise as the said exercise had already been conducted and concluded from 6th September to 12th September 2021.”

It implored applicants and the general public to avoid desperate moves that might lure them into the snare of unscrupulous elements.

It also absorbed itself from all liability regarding extortion of any form arising from patronizing the fraudsters, or reliance on any information contained in the social media pages they are using to spread the misinformation.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to visit www.frsc.gov.ng, www.facebook.com/FRSCNigeria or www.instagram.com/FRSCNigeria or the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM for any publication from the FRSC.

“The Corps can also be reached through a toll free line 122 for any valid information,” it added.