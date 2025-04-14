Ignore calls for state of emergency in Zamfara, group urges Tinubu

An interest group, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, has urged President Bola Tinubu and lovers of democracy to ignore calls for declaration of a state of emergency in Zamfara.

The PAPSD Executive Director, Dr Sani Shinkafi, made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Shinkafi was also the Patron of Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in 2023.

He described the call by some groups which he referred to as faceless as an agenda to distract Gov. Dauda Lawal from his Rescue Mission and destabilise the state.

The executive director said that the ‘reactionary forces’, blinded by parochial interests, had demonstrated ignorance of the Nigerian constitution on the provisions for declaration of state of emergency in a state.

According to him, Zamfara does not fall in any of the constitutional provisions for removing the governor or declaring a state of emergency.

He urged politicians in the state to play by the rules, uphold democratic values, ideals and ethics, and eschew politics of bitterness capable of impeding the gains of Nigeria’s hard earned democracy.

Shinkafi noted that the army and other security agencies supported by the governor, had fought banditry and had significantly improved security, public safety and order in Zamfara.

He noted that the improved security had paved the way for vigorous economic activities, social services and infrastructural development, all combined to provide dividends of democracy to citizens.

“This also includes the payment of ₦70,000 national minimum wage to civil servants and a promise to address the grey areas in the implementation of the national minimum wage to senior civil servants,’’ he said.

The executive director said if the intention of the groups and their sponsors was to distract the governor, they had failed woefully.

He urged all lovers of good governance in Zamfara to set aside petty politics and join hands with Lawal to transform the state and make it great again.

“The interest of the state supersedes individuals’ political ambitions.

“It is not yet time for partisan politics for the 2027 general elections.

“Everybody should calm down and contribute to building a better Zamfara State. It is time for patriotism, not antagonism,” he said.

