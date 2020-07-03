Odion Ighalo’s volley against Norwich City has been nominated for Manchester United Goal of the Month award for June.

The 31-year-old fired the Red Devils to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Ighalo opened scoring in the encounter when he volleyed home from close range, leaving goalkeeper Tim Krul with no chance.

The strike is the forward’s fifth goal since teaming up with the Old Trafford outfit and has now been shortlisted for the best goal award in the month under review.

Ighalo will battle Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, who beat him to the Player of the Month prize in March, and Mason Greenwood for the award.

The forward won the accolade in March when his brilliant strike against LASK in a Europa League game was adjudged the best effort in the month.

Ighalo will hope to open his Premier League account for the Red Devils when they square off against Bournemouth on Saturday, having failed to find the back of the net in his last seven league matches.