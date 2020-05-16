Odion Ighalo wants to spend “the rest of his life” at Manchester United, according to the Nigerian’s personal trainer.

The 30-year-old joined the Red Devils on loan during the January transfer window and scored four times in his first eight appearances for the club before the majority of football across the globe was called to a halt.

As it stands, Ighalo is due to return to parent club Shanghai Shenhua at the end of May, but United will allegedly attempt to extend the agreement if the 2019-20 campaign resumes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are also believed to be weighing up a permanent move, meanwhile, and the forward’s personal trainer has said the Nigerian wants to finish his career at Old Trafford.

“He’s a wonderful athlete, I’ve never seen someone more passionate about their job than him,” Ekemini Ekerette told Goal. “I think he’s in excellent physical condition. He loves the game. He just wants to train. Even if the league wasn’t going to played in the next three months he would keep training every day. He is so disciplined.

“His future was not making a difference to his intensity in training. He is just always focused on making sure he’s doing what he needs to do and then pushing himself even further.

“He’s a team player and has been talking about [Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial, [Mason] Greenwood, and how fantastic they all are, so he’s looking forward to hopefully getting to play with Rashford. He wants to stay and loves United, Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and the fans and he would love to be a Red for the rest of his life.”

Ighalo is also allegedly a transfer target for Newcastle United ahead of the summer window.