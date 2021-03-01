Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, grabbed a brace in Al Shabab FC win over Damac FC at the Prince Sultan Sport city stadium on Monday.

The Nigerian shot the Riyadh-based club into the lead after 12 minutes, but the hosts levelled up in the 20th minute of the tie.

The former Manchester United goal poacher however sealed victory for Al-Shabab in the 39th minute.

Ighalo has scored three goals in four matches since he joined the Saudi club last month.

The 31-year-old marksman joined Al Shabab on a permanent deal from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua.

The experienced player was handed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Al Shabab leads Saudi Arabia Pro League log with five points ahead of Al Hilal and will aim at consolidating on the lead when they host Al Qadasiya this Friday.