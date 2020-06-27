On-loan striker, Odion Ighalo, sent Manchester United into the FA Cup semifinals as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men made hard work of their extra-time victory at 10-man Norwich.

The Red Devils became the first side to secure their place in Sunday’s draw as they edged past the Canaries, who were dreaming of Wembley on their first quarterfinal appearance since 1991-92.

Much-changed United were made to dig deeper than they could have imagined by the Premier League’s bottom side, who rallied impressively after falling behind to Ighalo’s smart swivelled finish early in the second half.

Todd Cantwell levelled in the 75th minute when beating Sergio Romero from distance and Daniel Farke’s side looked capable of snatching it before Klose was sent off for wrestling Ighalo to the ground.

Norwich took the game to extra-time and Tim Krul put in an inspired performance between the sticks, but the penalty specialist was denied a chance to win another shootout when Skipper Harry Maguire directed home in the 118th minute.