Odion Ighalo scored his 10th goal in the Chinese Super League this season as Shanghai Shenhua suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat at home to Jiangsu Suning.

Wednesday’s result condemned the Hongkou Stadium outfit to their fourth consecutive loss in the Chinese top-flight with their last win dating back to October 20 against Dalian Yifang.

Ighalo put both teams on level terms just before the interval with his goal from the penalty spot that cancelled out Ivan Santini’s opener for the visitors.

His effort was not enough as Shanghai Shenhua conceded two goals after the restart of the encounter.

Despite their poor run of results, the Shanghai outfit are safe from relegation and are placed 13th in the 16-team league with 30 points from 29 matches.

Shanghai Shenhua will be aiming to end their Super League campaign with a win when they visit league leaders Guangzhou Evergrande for their final fixture on Sunday.