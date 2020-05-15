Manchester United loanee, Odion Ighalo, has been listed alongside his teammates, Paul Pogba and David de Gea, among others, as richest players in the age of 30 and below.

Other United players who made the shortlist are Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw.

Pogba leads the way from the Old Trafford outfit with a wealth of £50 million.

His worth has increased by £13 million from 2019, seeing him jump up five places from eighth.

Joining Pogba is goalkeeper De Gea.

The Spaniard – who became Manchester United’s highest-paid star after signing a new £375,000-a-week contract in September – is joint-fourth at £34 million.

His worth rose by £10 million to see him move alongside Manchester City playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne.

Like De Gea, Anthony Martial signed a new deal at United last year – worth £200,000-a-week – and that increase has helped him become a new entry in this list.

He sits joint-11th with wealth of £20 million alongside Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk, who is another new entry.

Luke Shaw and Ighalo complete the quintuplet of Red Devils.

New entry, Shaw, sits joint-13th with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah at £19million.\

Meanwhile, Ighalo is just beneath them in joint-15th.

The on-loan striker’s £18 million (N8.8billion) wealth is explained by his substantial £300,000-a-week wage at parent club, Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo, who will be 31 in June, is on loan at United until the end of the month with the Premier League side contributing £130,000 a week towards his wages.