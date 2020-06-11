Odion Ighalo has declared his readiness for the English Premier League restart after several weeks of suspension over COVID-19 pandemic.

The Premier League will resume on June 17 with Manchester United billed to take on Tottenham Hotspurs on June 19 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ighalo said the Red Devils are are close to full match fitness and committed to finish on high.

The retired Super Eagles forward, who recently extended his loan spell with the club, scored twice in the 11 aside friendly game that ended 4-4 on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the Premier league restart, Ighalo said he wants to continue working hard to help the team go higher.

“I just want to work hard and enjoy it, support the team, and do whatever I can to make us go higher and higher,” he told the club website.

“I’m getting better and better every day.

“We have been training together the past two weeks now, so it’s getting close to the game.

“The sharpness is coming, the fitness is coming and everything is going well.

“I can’t wait for the league to start again.

“I’m really looking forward to it.

“We’re working hard and I believe we’re going to do great.”

Ighalo, who scored four times in eight games for United before football and other sports were suspended across the globe over COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to be named in Manchester United’s squad that would clash with Jose Mourinho’s side when action returns in the Premier League next week.