On-loan striker, Odion Ighalo, has taken to his Instagram to remind fans how happy he is with life in Manchester.

The Nigerian striker joined the Reds on a season-long loan at the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign from Chinese side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua FC.

Despite football being halted for four-months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, United were successful in their attempts to extend Ighalo’s loan until at least January 2021, as announced on ManUtd.com.

Ighalo has made an instant impression on the United faithful by declaring his love for his boyhood club.

In an introductory interview with the club’s official website, Ighalo stated that joining United was like “a dream come true”.

It was this initial show of underlying passion for the club which has seen fans take to the 31-year-old striker like one of their own.

The enthusiastic forward has recently taken to his Instagram account to reiterate how much he is enjoying life in Manchester.

Ighalo’s social media story shows him smiling on his balcony in the sunshine with African themed music playing and a caption which reads: “That smile won’t cease.”