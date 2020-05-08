On-loan Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has said he would love to have played a part in the club’s treble-winning season of 1998/1999.

Having failed to pick up any silverware the previous season, the Red Devils went on to become the first English team to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in a single season.

The side, one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s many great teams, featured the likes of Gary Neville, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs and a Champions League treble has only been achieved three times since.

Speaking to United’s official website about the team, Ighalo picked out Giggs, Beckham and Paul Scholes as his favourite three players from that particular team.

“It was a great year and it’s great for fans to watch the treble-winning season,” the Nigeria international said.

“We’ve not done anything like that since. I’m very happy watching that and I encourage the fans to do so as well.

“Someone can tell you the story, but when you watch it, you see it – that’s so much better than somebody telling you.

“If you have Ryan Giggs from the left, David Beckham from the right and Paul Scholes in the middle, then what else does a striker need?

“When you see Beckham cross the ball, all you have to do is move your leg or your head and tap it in.

“Giggs, from the left, doing his magic. It was a great team and they did so well.”

United have won the Champions League once since 1999, beating Chelsea in the 2008 final on penalties.

Ighalo, meanwhile, moved to Old Trafford on loan from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in January and has scored four goals so far, two each in the FA Cup and Europa League.

United’s last game saw them put five past LASK Linz in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie, before football across the world was brought to a halt.

In other news, Red Devils midfielder Fred has said that he is “settled” at the club after an “awful” first season with the club.