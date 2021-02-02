Odion Ighalo has touched down in Saudi Arabia to seal his move to Al-Shabab from Shanghai Shenhua after his loan spell at Manchester United ended last month.

The Nigerian international, 31, shared photos of himself and his agent in Riyadh following their arrival in Saudi.

The move for the Ighalo is subjected to him passing a medical after the footballer was given permission to talk with the Saudi Arabian club, according to Mail Online Football.

Meanwhile, Ighalo is taking seriously the COVID-19 protocols with social distance and wearing of nose mask.

Having stormed Al Shabab from United Kingdom, a region with one of the highest COVID-19 cases, he took delight covering all sense organs.

The AFCON 2019 Golden Boot winner was spotted wearing sunglasses and a large nose mask in a bid to protect himself from contracting the virus.

Ighalo is expected to make his debut for the Saudi League table toppers this Saturday against Al Raed.