Billionaire striker, Odion Jude Ighalo, has put behind the uncertainty beclouding his next transfer move as he flaunted his N58 million Range Rover Sport Utility Vehicle.

The stupendously rich forward via his official Instagram page posted the pictures of the white painted with black stripes vehicle on Sunday.

Ighalo was also spotted by the car in a white T-shirt, black trousers and sunglasses with face mask to match in the picture.

Checks revealed that the porsche car features include a high-end cabin with lots of high-tech safety features, standard all-wheel drive and solid handling, a base engine underpowered for an SUV of its weight, and its transmission and steering could be more precise.

With £18 million (N8.8 billion) on offer, Ighalo was recently ranked as one of the richest players in their 30s and below.

He sits joint 15th with Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck and Jack Wilshere on the log.

Meanwhile, Ighalo has ruled out return to Shanghai Shenhua of China when his loan deal expires in England.

According to his personal trainer, the forward wants to spend “the rest of his life” at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old joined the Red Devils on loan during the January transfer window and scored four times in his first eight appearances for the club before the majority of football across the globe was called to a halt.