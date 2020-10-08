Manchester United star, Odion Ighalo, is facing a fight to prove himself to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the arrival of Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Nigeria international arrived back in the January transfer window.

But as his loan trickles down, his chances of playing more for his boyhood club have been dealt an almighty blow.

And Solskjaer’s comments on the Uruguay international suggest he’ll be given plenty of chances at Old Trafford, with the Norwegian saying: “Edinson is an experienced ultimate professional who always gives everything for his team.

”His goalscoring record for club and country is fantastic and we are delighted to sign a player of his calibre.

“He’ll bring energy, power, leadership and a great mentality to the squad but, most importantly, he’ll bring goals.

“He has had a brilliant career so far, winning trophies at almost every club he has played for, and he still has so much more to give at the highest level.

“The opportunity for our young players to learn from one of Europe’s top goalscorers over the last 10 years is fantastic and it will really benefit them going forward.

“Edinson knows exactly what it takes to succeed and we are all looking forward to seeing him make an impact at Manchester United.”

For Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford the arrival of Cavani represents the perfect chance for them to learn and evolve.

For Ighalo, however, it means trouble.

In January, United surprised everybody by bringing the Nigeria international back to England after he’d spent the last few years in the Chinese Super League.

Initially, he looked to be worth the gamble.

Ighalo scored four goals in as many starts, bagging a brace against Derby County and also finding the net against Club Brugge and LASK in the Europa League.

The striker was also on target as United beat Norwich City 2-1 in the FA Cup after lockdown but, since then, his gametime has been drastically reduced.

As United exited the Europa League against Sevilla last term, Solskjaer only threw him on with a mere three minutes left to go.

And, this term, he’s only been deemed good enough to face Brighton and Luton in the Carabao Cup.

Ighalo shunned a huge new contract in China in order to stay at United, the club he grew up supporting as a child.

Martial is suspended for the upcoming clash with Newcastle but Cavani, paperwork and coronavirus rules permitting, should get the nod.

And Ighalo will have to make do with a place on the bench or with the reserves before he heads back to China in January.

Solskjaer has shown his ruthless side by bringing Cavani in.

His gain is Ighalo’s loss and how the rest of his time at the club pans out remains to be seen.