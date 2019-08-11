Retired Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo, has felicitated with his mother and entire Islamic faithfuls on the celebration of Eid Mubarak.

Ighalo, a devoted Christian, took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to celebrate the festival.

“To my Mother,May every tears that has ever fallen from your tired eyes on my behalf become a river for you in paradise. Eid Mubarak Mama and to all my Muslim families,” the Shanghai Greenland Shenhua tweeted.

Super Eagles duo of Ogenyi Onazi and Shehu Abdullahi also joined Ighalo to celebrate and pray for everlasting peace in Nigeria.

“I wish all my Muslim brothers a happy Eid Mubarak…,” Onazi tweeted.

In his own message, Abdullahi urged Nigerians to show love to each other.

He tweeted: “I congratulate you all for witnessing this beautiful day, let’s show love to ourselves and unite as a country. May this Eid bring more blessings, joy and everlasting happiness to our dear country.

“I love you all!!!.”