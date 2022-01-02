Igboho’s lawyer withdraws from legal team over Akintoye statement on Osun, Ekiti elections

Pelumi Olajengbesi, one of the lawyers of self-determination campaigner, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, on Sunday resigned from Igboho’s legal team following a statement credited to Prof. Banji Akintoye.

The umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) led by Prof. Akintoye had in a statement said that Osun and Ekiti state governorship elections will not hold in 2022.

Olajengbesi, the Managing Partner, Law Corridor, in a terse statement on Sunday on his official Facebook page, announced his withdrawal from further representing Igboho

He said: “This is to officially announce my resignation as counsel involved in any matter relating to Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho and the Yoruba Nation agitators.

“As a firm, we are satisfied with our little best in contributing to providing legal solutions and representations to Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) and associated Yoruba Nation agitators as far as ensuring the protection and enforcement of their rights in this matter.

“We were able to secure the release of 12 persons brutally and unlawfully arrested by the reckless State Security Service (SSS), and also secured the release of an innocent herbalist equally unlawfully arrested and detained by the SSS.

“We have two persons with on-going terrorism trials at the Federal High Court and our firm will dutifully continue and close the trial having commenced their matter.

“While thanking everyone, particularly Chief Yomi Aliyu SAN for the opportunity and freehand service, Dr. Olasupo Ojo for his fair leadership and Chief Femi Falana for allowing his industry to be tapped and for the moral support, I most respectfully wish to now step aside.

“I have stated ab initio that the scope of my work will only be within the purview of my professional duty as a lawyer to Sunday Igboho and his aides.

“I am a strong believer in constitutional democracy, civil liberty and human rights which includes the right to self-determination but I am not a Yoruba nation agitator nor a member of any like organisation.

“My reaction to Prof. Akintoye was not to undermine the Yoruba struggle but is based on my personal convictions which I am entitled to.

“I do hope my friends in the struggle will allow me enjoy the benefit of my right to such a choice as a person of thought and conscience.