Igboho’s lawyer: What Primate Ayodele said in his 2022 prophesy

The decision of Pelumi Olajengbesi, the lawyer of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, was one of the issues contained in the 2022 prophesies of the Leader of INRI Evangelical Church, Private Elijah Ayodele.

In the Book of Prophesies, released on December 22, 2021, he had spoken specifically on the relationship of the duo.

On page 79 of Primate Ayodele’s 2022 prophecies, he revealed that Igboho and his lawyers will have issues.

These were his words: “NIGERIA; CHIEF SUNDAY ADEYEMO (Sunday Igboho)

“I foresee that if Sunday Igboho doesn’t change his lawyer, he will find it difficult to argue his case favourably and he won’t be set free.

“Two things will happen; either they hand him over to Nigeria Government which will not be good for him or he will be sentenced in Benin Republic.

“There will be trouble between Sunday Igboho and his lawyer. If he is not careful, he will not be released and the Nigerian Government wants him repatriated.”