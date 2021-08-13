The Yoruba Council of Elders has said it was working behind the scene to secure the release of Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, who is standing trial at a Beninoise court in Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

The YCE made this known through its Secretary-General, Dr. Kunle Olajide, on Thursday after its meeting in Ibadan.

Olajide, who spoke with newsmen after the meeting in the Oyo State capital, said the younger generation of Nigerians have become frustrated due to the present state of the country.

He said: “We are not opposed to the reactions of the younger generation, but want them to be moderate in their reactions.

“We don’t want to sacrifice them because the power of government is enormous and we can see what is happening now.

“So whatever we can do, we are doing it behind the scenes to ensure the freedom of Sunday Igboho in Benin Republic.”

The communique of the meeting, which was read by Niyi Ajibulu, the Secretary of the Ekiti State chapter of YCE, resolved: “For sustaining the nation thus far, especially the elders for surviving the scourge, the ailment and the clement climate and the COVID-19 pandemic, the council views with great concern the unending state of insecurity that has assumed unimaginable dimension in recent times.

“Unfortunately, it appears to have defied all solutions. The council views very seriously that the trend whereby the citizens will not be able to go about their normal businesses is totally unacceptable and should not continue.

“The menace, threat of Fulani herdsmen, bandit and kidnappers should be contained with a view to sanitising the society. As far as Yoruba Council of Elders is concerned, we believe that Nigeria should be made workable and conducive for all regardless of religion or ethnicity.

“That there are abundant natural endowments that can be harnessed by visionary leadership to effect a sanitiSed society. To the glory of God and our nation, we Yorubas are known not to be cowards, we are renowned for valour and courage. A situation where double standards, tribalism and social Injustice remain the order of the day is not in anyway acceptable.

“Under no circumstances should any Yoruba son, daughter, group or organisation be victimised, hounded and persecuted. The Yoruba Council of Elders is calling on all Yoruba sons and daughters, groups and organisations to close ranks and be united in the face of the present circumstances in Nigeria.

“The Yoruba Council of Elders again restates that the 1999 Constitution is a quasi-dictatorial document imposed on Nigerians and that it is responsible for most of the current challenges.

“The council of elders is therefore again calling on the Federal Government of Nigeria to do the needful at this critical stage of national life by accommodating True federalism and a new constitution by the Nigerian people.”