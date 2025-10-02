Igboho visits, seeks Ladoja’s help over accounts frozen by FG

Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, says the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has promised to intervene in his ongoing challenges with the Federal Government, including the freezing of his bank accounts.

Igboho, accompanied by his supporters, visited Ladoja at his Bodija residence in Ibadan on Monday, where both men held a 40-minute meeting.

A statement from Igboho’s media office on Wednesday said discussions centred on insecurity in the South-West, bandit attacks in parts of Kwara State, and his lingering issues with the Federal Government.

According to the statement, “The Olubadan promised to intervene on the challenges faced by Igboho, including his designation as a wanted person and the embargo placed on his bank accounts.”

It would be recalled that in 2021, the Department of State Services (DSS), backed by soldiers, raided Igboho’s Soka residence in Ibadan, killing two of his aides and arresting 13 others, after accusing him of stockpiling arms.

During the visit, Igboho congratulated Ladoja on his ascension to the throne, describing him as a leader loved across Ibadan and Yorubaland.

He also expressed readiness to work with the Federal Government to strengthen security in the region.

“Olubadan has been a father figure to me since his time as governor.

“His reign will no doubt further promote peace, unity, and development in Ibadanland and Yorubaland,” Igboho said.