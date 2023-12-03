Igboho to MACBAN: Unlike Buhari, Tinubu won’t tolerate killings by herdsmen

Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has told members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, that unlike former President Muhammadu Buhari, President Bola Tinubu will not tolerate killings and destruction of farmlands by herdsmen.

Igboho, who is at present in Germany, said this on Sunday in a statement he personally signed.

In the statement, obviously targeted at the National President of MACBAN, Kautal Hore, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, for dismissing his recent quit notice to Fulani herders to vacate the South West, Igboho said the nation’s constitution does not support mindless killings of farmers, vicious rape of their wives and destruction of farmlands.

He said these atrocities, which were rampant during the administration of Buhari, would not be tolerated by President Tinubu.

Igboho said: “It is imperative for the Miyetti Allah group to be conscious of the fact that the acts of lawlessness permeated by former President Muhammadu Buhari will not hold sway under the immediate incumbent President Bola Tinubu.”

“It will do them a lot of good to perish the thought of unprovoked attacks on farmers, particularly in the South West, where we have lost many innocent farmers. Relevant security agencies and the people will not allow them to further compound the woes of the common man.

Also Read:

“We are again charging the heads of security agencies to redouble their efforts and strategies in ensuring that the sustenance of peace and tranquility in all parts of the country, including all the states in the South West so that farmers and agrarian communities will not be subjected to terror and violent attacks by rogue Fulani herders and cattle rustlers.

“While we believe in the efficiency of the Police, the Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other paramilitary agencies to ensure security of lives and properties, we want to charge our people to be vigilant and quickly report any act capable of breaching the peace in their respective communities and locations.”