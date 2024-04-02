Igboho reiterates dedication to Yoruba cause, demands release of Iyiola

Renowned Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has dismissed claims that he is collaborating with politicians, insisting that he is dedicated to the Yoruba cause.

Igboho who refuted the claims in a statement by his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, noted the urgency of reclaiming Yoruba lands from external attacks from bandits or herdsmen.

While citing the incidence of violence and displacement in Ekiti State as evidence of the pressing need for action, Igboho said, “It is after we recover our farmlands from Fulani that we will know the next step.”

In the same vein, Igboho called for the release of an elderly man, Popoola Iyiola, who was arrested in Oyo State over clashes involving Fulani residents.

The Yoruba activist enjoined the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State to release Iyiola with immediate effect.

He cited escalating tensions in the Fiditi area of Ilora, with warnings directed towards Fulani residents to vacate the location.

Igboho also made a call to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, to intervene and urged Nigerian security forces to maintain order.

Furthermore, Igboho urged his supporters to take proactive measures to tackle Fulani herder attacks in the South West region.

He equally called for unity among the people of the South-West to establish a regional security workforce to safeguard their interests.