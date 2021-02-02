An activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has allegedly razed a Fulani community in the Igua area of Yewa North in Ogun State.

According to the Chairman, Miyyati Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Ogun State branch, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Dende, the house of Sarkin Fulani of Igua, Alhaji Adamu Oloru, was set ablaze by youths led by Igboho on Monday.

Dende said: “They burnt the houses and that of Sarkin Fulani, Alhaji Adamu Oloru, located at Igua this (Monday) evening.

“They also set a cattle market ablaze.

“We have been contacting the security agents, including the Department of State Services, as we were aware that he was coming.

“We listened to the information on radio, we learnt that he was welcomed by the state government.

“We are helpless as we don’t have anybody to protect us.

“Many of our people are now scattered in the bush.”

Root TV.