Igboho: I’m satisfied with political solution approach offered by FG

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has expressed satisfaction with the reported political solution offered by the Federal Government.

Igboho spoke in a statement by his counsel, Yomi Aliyu (SAN), against the backdrop of the Federal Government’s offer.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice,

had made the offer on behalf of the Federal Government in a bid to address the agitation led by Igboho in the South West and that in the South East by the Indigenous People of Biafra, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Igboho said in the statement by Aliyu: “We have the consent of Chief Sunday Adeyemo to react to the olive branch extended to him by the Attorney General of the Federation in what we regard as kite flying strategy at Arise TV as reported by all the dailies on 10th November, 2021.

“Our client as a peace-loving person is glad that the Federal Government has allowed reasons to prevail in realising that no force on earth can subdue the mantra of self-determination by an indigenous people save referendum and/or sense of belonging and fair treatment of all tribes in accordance with the rule of law.

“Intimidation by imprisonment of our client in foreign land, that is generally regarded as the 37th state of Nigeria, cannot help the situation but respect for the rule of law as espoused in the N20.5 billion judgment in favour of our client.

“The imprisonment is making him more resolute in seeking self-determination for his Yoruba indigenous tribe. Hence as a mark of good faith, Nigeria should start with instructing its ‘vassal’ state to release our client and allow him to embark on his medical trip to Germany.

“Republic of Benin has not been able to charge our client for any criminal offence for the over three months that they held him illegally in their prison in Cotonou. We have his mandate to enter into any binding agreement on his behalf that will also be acceptable to his Oodua Nation Group.

“Our client thanks his supporters, especially members of Ilana Yoruba/Oodua Nation here and in the Diaspora for their support and urges them to continue to be law-abiding and respect the extant laws of the land.”