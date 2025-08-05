Igbobi College: Our WASSCE results not withheld

Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos has denounced a report that the school was among those whose West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results were withheld by the West African Examination Council.

The Principal of the College, Rev. Adedotun Akanbi, said this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Monday after a likely cloned WhatApp Channel claimed so.

The came after WAEC also denounced the statement on the WhatsApp Channel.

Akanbi said: “I want to address a concerning issue that emerged last night.

“A list of schools with allegedly cancelled WAEC exam results was circulated, but I am pleased to inform you that this information is false.

“I have verified with WAEC, and they have confirmed that the list is fake.

“Furthermore, we have checked the results of our 75 students who sat for the exam, and all 75 who participated have had their results verified.

“This further confirms the authenticity of our students’ performance.

“I want to assure everyone that our institution maintains the highest standards of integrity and does not engage in exam malpractice.

“We are committed to upholding academic excellence and will continue to do so.

“Thank you for your attention, and may God bless you all.

“Amen.”

