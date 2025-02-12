The Coordinator of Ishielu North Development Centre, Ebonyi State, Emmanuel Emeka Odanwu, has offered reasons behind his petition to the police leading to the arrest of Igbo youth leader, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka.

The Coordinator, while speaking at a press briefing at the ALGON office in Abakaliki, said he petitioned the police on February 5.

Odanwu urged them to investigate Igboayaka’s statements regarding the February 2, attack on Amagu Nkalaha community, where 15 people were killed and several houses burnt.

According to him, Igboayaka, on January 31, 2025, issued a public statement warning that residents of Obeagu, Nkalaha, and Egedegede should intensify their security network due to an impending attack.

Just two days later, the attack on Amagu village occurred, raising questions about how Igboayaka had prior knowledge of the assault.

“It is safe to say that his prediction became a reality,” Odanwu said.

Odanwu emphasized that his petition was not a personal attack on Igboayaka but a necessary step to help security agencies unravel the truth behind the deadly attack.

“While we were still grieving and trying to understand what happened, Igboayaka released another statement claiming that he had informed the Governor of Ebonyi State four days before the attack,” he said.

According to Odanwu, this fueled suspicions that Igboayaka might have vital information regarding the attackers.

“We strongly believe he knows a lot that needs to be shared with the security agencies,” he stated.

Odanwu further explained that his petition was driven by concern for public safety, as the other communities Igboayaka had mentioned—Obeagu and Egedegede—are within Ishielu North Development Centre and remain on edge.

“Since his first prediction came true, our people are apprehensive and scared of the unknown.

“We took the lawful path of involving the police so he can share the same intelligence he claimed to have given the Governor,” he noted.

He stressed that this was not an attempt to victimize Igboayaka, but rather a step to ensure justice for the slain villagers and prevent further violence.

“If the police investigate him and he provides satisfactory and evidence-based explanations, so be it. But if he is found culpable, he should face the full weight of the law,” Odanwu asserted.

The coordinator reassured residents that security agencies are actively working to identify and apprehend those responsible for the Amagu Nkalaha massacre.

“Though we have intensified security around our communities to prevent a recurrence, we urge our people to remain calm and trust the police to uncover the truth,” he said.

He concluded by emphasizing that justice must be served for the victims and their families, urging security agencies to work tirelessly in their investigations.

