Igbo youths rally support for Umahi’s presidential bid

An umbrella body of Igbo youths, South East Youths for Equity Alliance (SEYEA), has lauded the bold step of Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman of Southeast Governor’s Forum, Engr. Dave Umahi to run for the position of President of Nigeria in the coming general election in 2023.

The eagleonline recalls that Governor Dave Umahi had formally informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to run for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Umahi who left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC in 2021, reiterated his earlier stance that the former ruling party was not ready to cede the 2023 ticket to the Southeast, adding that he stands a chance if the APC throws the ticket open.

However, the SEYEA in a release by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Obiyor, noted that Umahi is eminently qualified for the exalted office as his track records in leadership, infrastructural development, managerial acumen, unifying personality and political tact.

According to the Igbo youths, “we have no doubt that if he’s supported to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, he would transform Nigeria to a new heaven on earth, taking a case study of his developmental strides in Ebonyi State where he is currently serving as the State Governor.

“To millions of Southeast youths under this reputable organization, we are very much encouraged that notable Igbo political heavyweights of Southeast extraction have shown and declared interests to run for presidential office of the nation come 2023 to which a sitting cum very performing Governor has joined the race.”

Continuing, it further posited, “we are much encouraged because when we started this clamour for a 2023 Nigerian President of Southeast extraction about two and half years ago, many never believed it, while some turned the initiative into a laughing stock with iota of mockery. But today, our crusade and clamour have yielded fruits.

The SEYEA further reiterated its stand that it is the turn of the Southeast region to produce the next president of Nigeria for equity and fairness while calling on all patriotic citizens of Nigeria to support the divine project.

“We equally anticipate a united Igbo youth to share and support the visionary plan of Governor Dave Umahi and other presidential hopefuls of the Southeast zone”, the SEYEA added.