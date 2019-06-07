The Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to always seek the advice of former leaders like General Yakubu Gowon in handling difficult political issues plaguing the country.

The group made the appeal in a statement issued on Friday by its President, Mazi Ifeanyi Nwaudunna, after the group paid a visit to Gowon.

According to Nwaudunna, Gowon’s advice and input on the need to run an all-inclusive government where all geopolitical zones in the country will be carried along, was timely.

The group spokesman also said as a statesman, Gowon’s advice on good governance usually carries weight because of his personality and openness.

While urging Gowon to always make himself available at all times to the government, Nwaudunna emphasised that the country needed the elder statesman’s advice for continued unity and progress on all sides.

The group also congratulated Buhari for the successful inauguration of his second term in office and urged him to run an inclusive government by ensuring that men and women of prove integrity are chosen in his cabinet.

Nwaudunna said: “We appeal to our dear president not to neglect any geo-political zone of the federation in the course of political appointments and distribution of projects of the ‘Next Level’ government.

“Buhari as president remains the father of all and the whole country is now your constituency.

“Mr. President, for the interest of national unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, in the spirit of patriotism and sportsmanship, we advice you to ensure that all geopolitical zones of the federation are fully carried along in your second tenure.”