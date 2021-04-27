Igbo Women Elders Council, an affiliate of pan-Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency end what it termed the current military and police siege in the South-East region and withdraw all the military and police personnel deployed on the roads, boundaries and other strategic locations in the entire South-East.

The council also gave the governors of the region a 90-day ultimatum to pass into law the anti-open grazing bill in their respective states.

These are some of the demands tabled at an international press conference the council held in Awka, Anambra State capital, on Tuesday April 27, 2021, addressed by Chief Chika Ibeneme.

The Igbo Women Elders Council comprises women above 60 years from Igbo-speaking communities across the country.

The group also called on the federal government to immediately end the policy of flooding the South-East region with “compromised Muslim military and police commanders,” saying that all such top officers so far identified must be transferred

“Most of these killer herdsmen are foreigners, which President Muhammadu Buhari once confirmed that they are not Nigerians. If they are not Nigerians, why is the federal government’s armed forces protecting and guarding these killers?

“We therefore demand that the federal government must immediately begin repatriating these non-Nigerians to enable our farmers go back to their farms,” the group said.

It also urged the federal government to discontinue its clandestine policy of turning Southern and Middle Belt Nigeria into Sharia or caliphate colony and respect the country’s secular status as enshrined in Nigerian constitution.

The council advised governors of the region to enter into credible negotiations with Igbo youths on insecurity. It advised the governors to convene a regional security dialogue with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and all youth groups.

“If governors and Islamic clerics are meeting and dialoguing with bandits in the North, why are our governors not holding talks with unarmed citizens in the region to find lasting peace in the South-East?” they asked.