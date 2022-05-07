Igbo group frowns at gruesome killing of Army couple in Imo

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Nzuko Ndigbo, has lamented the worsening security problems ravaging the southeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

The group made its feeling known in a communique at the end of its enlarged meeting at Umuawa Ohuhu in Abia State.

The group regretted that the insecurities have taken an intolerable tolls as unknown and known gunmen have laid siege over the igbo geographic space, warning that the igbo nation can no longer tolerate such monsters.

The communique was jointly signed by the Convener, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu; Secretary General, Okezie Dick; and representative of Igbos in the diaspora, Chief Okoli Anayo, issued to newsmen in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, on Friday.

Continuing, while calling on the traditional and community leaders to take steps to fish out bad youths in their domains, Nzuko Ndigbo also called for a vigilance to ensure infiltrators from outside igbo land do not come in to cause havoc in the land under the guise of IPOB agitations.

It also condemned the gruesome killing of two military personnel in Imo state and called for a discreet investigation of the matter.

It said: “Igbos have respect for human life. Ndigbo are not known for that kind of barbarism.”

The Nzuko Ndigbo also maintained that its igbo turn to produce the next Nigeria president in 2023 and berated the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party for abandoning the mood of the nation on zoning the 2023 Nigeria presidency to Igboland and South East in particular.

“It’s not yet late however for the two parties and others to listen to the voice of reason and do the needful in the Interest of the nation,” the orgainsation insisted.

The group further called on all Igbo and South East presidential aspirants to come together to agree on who among them should be commonly supported to fly the mantle.

Parts of the communique reads: “We call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu and we call on all stakeholders in Igbo land to come together to chart a cause for Ndigbo wnen Kanu is finally released. Releasing our brother without charting a common cause for Ndigbo collectively will still be a challenge. We should be able to interface with our brother and agree on what Ndigbo really want in and from Nigeria when he is finally released.

“We call on Ndigbo to think home and invest at home. Let the akuruoulo philosophy prosper in Igboland.”