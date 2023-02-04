Igbo drama, Nwaanyi Ike premieres on Africa Magic Igbo

Leading family entertainment channel, Africa Magic on Wednesday February 1, premiered a new Igbo series, Nwaanyi Ike for GOtv customers.

The 26-episode series, which is directed by Victor Okpala and Richard Abagana Nwosu, premiered exclusively on Africa Magic Igbo (GOtv channel 11). Nwaanyi Ike tells the story of an Igbo family gripped by turmoil after the death of the family patriarch saw the surviving heirs battle for their father’s properties.

Speaking on the premiere, Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels West Africa at Multichoice Nigeria, described the new series as richly portraying the Nigerian reality in a way that appeals to lovers of local content.

“Nwaanyi Ike is a fantastic addition to our existing collection of local content. It is a must-watch for lovers of Nigerian stories as the series offers an amazing plot and unearths great acting talents.

“At MultiChoice Nigeria, we remain committed to supporting local content production that showcase our stories and talent to the world,” Tejumola said.

The Indigenous Igbo series is also noted as the first Igbo language series to be originally produced by Africa Magic.

The series features fast rising Nollywood acts such as Tracey George, Ify Dike, Valerie Odunukwe, and Chuks Joseph. It will broadcast on Africa Magic Igbo (GOtv channel 11) every Wednesday at 7:00pm.

