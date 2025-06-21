Igbo Day in US: Dabiri-Erewa appreciates US Governor, commends Ndigbo community 

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has described the proclamation of June 14 as “Igbo Day” by Governor Josh Stein of North Carolina of United States of America as a reflection of the patriotic and deep cultural impacts of Ndigbos in the USA.

In a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, the NIDCOM boss said such recognition is a welcome development.

Governor Stein officially proclaimed June 14, 2025 as Igbo Day in North Carolina, recognising deep rooted presence and significant contributions of the Igbo community across the state.

Dabiri-Erewa said such recognition deserves accolades to the Governor for recognising the contributions of the Igbo Community within and across the state.

She therefore eulogised the Governor and hailed the Igbo Community for being good ambassadors of Nigeria in North Carolina.

The NIDCOM boss urged other Nigerians living abroad as individuals or groups to always contribute their own quota to their immediate community and show the true patriotic nature of Nigerians irrespective of geo-political zones they are from.

With this proclamation, North Carolina joins other states in honouring its growing African diaspora and the diverse heritage that strengthen its society.

The declaration celebrates the rich heritage of the Igbos as an ethnic group from Southeastern Nigeria, many of whom have lived in North Carolina for over 50 years.

Governor Stein said that the Igbo community’s dedication to civic engagement, unity and cultural preservation makes them an invaluable part of the state.

The proclamation also emphasised the work of Igbo Day Festival Organisation held first on July 10, 2022 to promote Igbo culture through arts, music, language, community events and preserve traditions for future generations.

