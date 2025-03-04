Igbo community in Abuja decries exclusion from maritime infrastructure

The Igbo Community Association, the apex socio-cultural body for the Igbo people in the Federal Capital Territory, has called for the immediate establishment of a seaport in the South East, lamenting that the infrastructural necessity has been unjustly denied to the region despite its immense contributions to Nigeria’s economy.

The association condemned the lack of a functional seaport in the region, which it said, has stifled business growth, inflated costs, and caused hardship for millions of traders and entrepreneurs.

In a press statement, Engr. Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, the ICA President General, urged the federal government to prioritise the construction of a seaport in the South East, viewing it as essential for addressing long-standing economic marginalisation.

Currently, Nigeria has six officially recognised seaports under the Nigerian Ports Authority, but only two in Lagos are fully operational.

This imbalance, the ICA argued, places an unfair economic burden on the South East, forcing businesses to endure exploitative fees and logistical challenges along the Lagos-Onitsha trade corridor.

The association specifically called for the revival of two strategic seaport projects: the Obeaku Ndoki Port in Abia State and the Oseakwa Seaport in Anambra State.

The Oseakwa Port, located along the Oseakwa River in Ihiala Local Government Area, was once a significant maritime hub during the colonial era and has the potential to transform regional commerce.

The association further stressed that these projects would alleviate congestion at Lagos ports, lower transportation costs, and stimulate industrialisation across the South East.

Also Read:

While commending Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu for his role in advancing the South East Development Commission (SEDC), the ICA urged him to champion the seaport initiative as his next historic achievement.

The group also called on other federal lawmakers from the South East to unite in demanding infrastructural equity for the region.

“The Igbo Community in Abuja has great confidence in our Deputy Speaker. He has excelled in his role and understands legislative intricacies.

“We appeal to him to revisit the issue of seaports, as their establishment would significantly enhance economic activities not just for the South East, but for the entire nation.

“With the successful establishment of the SEDC, securing a seaport for the South East should be the next milestone. The time is now,” the ICA stated.

Post Views: 17