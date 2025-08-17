Igbinedion wins Ovia Federal Constituency by-election in Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared a lawyer, Omosede Igbinedion, winner of the Ovia Federal Constituency by-election held on Saturday in Edo State.

The election took place across two local government areas of Ovia South-West and Ovia North-East, both forming the Ovia Federal Constituency in Edo State.

Announcing the results early on Sunday at Iguobazuwa, the Returning Officer, Clement Ighodaro, declared Igbinedion, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, the winner with a total of 77,053 votes.

Her closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party polled 3,838 votes, while the African Democratic Congress candidate came third with a total of 925 votes.

In her victory speech, Igbinedion thanked her supporters and pledged to deliver impactful and effective representation in the National Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Igbinedion was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2015 and would now return to represent Ovia Federal Constituency for the second time.

