Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
News

Igbinedion University appoints Prof. Raphael Adeghe as the new DVC

By No Comments1 Min Read

Prof. Raphael Adeghe has been appointed as the new Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.

 

The appointment is contained in a statement made available to newsmen Thursday in Benin by the Public Relations Unit of the institution.

 

Adeghe, a professor of finance and accounting in the College of Business and Management Studies of the university, has more than 35 years post-graduation experience in both the public and private sectors.

 

The new DVC is an External Assessor and a visiting professor to numerous universities and also a former auditor of the defunct Bendel State.

 

He is also a recipient of the University of Pittsburgh, US, postgraduate certificate in leadership and a distinguished fellow of several bodies, including the Association of National Accountant (CNA), Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CTI) and a member of Cost Institute of Management (ACM).

 

He had established research linkages with firms and universities across sub-Saharan Africa and currently a member of Governing Council of Ed-John School of Management, Lagos. NAN

Share.

Related Posts