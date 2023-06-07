Igbalajobi joins speakers @2023 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum on IG4D

Lagos-based cyber security expert and Principal Consultant, CyberCode Limited, Olatunji Igbalajobi has joined speakers faculty for the 2023 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Africa Forum (NDSF) series on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) holding this Thursday, June 8, in Lagos.

Igbalajobi, according to the Lead Consulting Strategist, DigitalSENSE Africa and Group Executive Editor, ITREALMS Media, Remmy Nweke, would focus on the subtheme of “5G: Data Governance and Cyber Security.”

This year’s theme, Nweke said, is on ‘5G: Data Governance, Safety and Security in Nigeria’ to be presided over by a professor of Information Security and president, Nigeria Computer Society, Prof. Adesina Sodiya.

Nweke also said that Igbalajobi, the Principal Consultant at CyberCode Limited is a passionate selfless seasoned information cum cyber security expert with hands on technical experience and management of information security best practice.

The convener had earlier revealed that other speakers at the 14th edition including the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, Chief Executive Officer of Wisdom Computer Technologies, Francis Uzor and Igbalajobi of CyberCode Ltd.

NDSF series on IG4D, powered by ITREALMS Media group and hosted by DigitalSENSE Africa, an At-Large Structure (ALS) certified by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), in collaboration with NCC alongside IXPN, ALTON, ISOC among others.

The lead speaker, Nweke further said, is the EVC of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, who in 2021 emerged the ITREALMS Telecom E-Waste Regulator.

Danbatta, he equally said, is currently serving a second term of five years in office, earned his BEng, MSc degrees from the Technical University of Wroclaw in Poland and received his PhD from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST).

Reputed to having successfully spearheaded the attainment and surpassing of Nigeria’s national broadband target in 2018, NCC led by Prof. Danbatta banks on effective regulatory regime and various cutting-edge initiatives, Danbatta has strengthened the role of telecommunications sector as a major contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, and boosted telecoms investment inflows from $36 billion to over $70 billion since 2015, among others.

Before his appointment to lead NCC in 2015, Danbatta, who is a professor of telecommunications engineering, had worked in academia as lecturer where he supervised more than 60 PhD, MEng and BEng projects in diverse areas of telecommunications, rising to the position of Acting Vice-Chancellor in a Nigerian university.

He was the Vice-President of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), an international centre for advanced communications studies established in 2004 by the Commission (NCC) for capacity in diverse areas of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to name a few.