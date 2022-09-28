Igangan: South-West becoming vulnerable – Gani Adams 

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has again condemned Tuesday’s attack on Igangan Police station in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, saying the South-West is becoming vulnerable to terrorists’ attacks.

Iba Adams in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the attackers caught the police unawares, even as a Divisional Crime Officer(DCO) and a suspect who was in detention, were killed in the attack.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while urging the police to step up the security system, urged the police authorities to build lasting security synergy with the local security operatives, saying such would help in addressing security challenges across the region.

Iba Adams expressed concern at the protracted attacks on Igangan and the neighbouring towns and communities in Oke Ogun, Oyo state, wondering how the area has become prone to attacks.

“It is sad that Igangan is in the news again as a result of the recent attack on Igangan police station in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

“The recent attack was a strong signal that the South-West has become very vulnerable to perennial attacks.

“While this attack is unfortunate, it is very important for the Nigerian police to come up with a new approach that could help in combating the security scourge. I think there is a need for the police authorities to build lasting security synergy with the local security operatives as such approach would help in addressing security challenges across the region.

“With this attack, it is no doubt that gunmen have shown unprecedented desperation to take over the South-West. However, it is my belief that such deadly desperation would be resisted with full force.”

He insisted that the OPC and other security groups under his leadership would resist any attempt to turn the South-West region to terrorists’ haven

“Three days ago, the Oodua People’s Congress intercepted a bus loaded with large quantities of live cartridges in Ikorodu area of Lagos state and handed over the suspects to the police at the Police Command in Ikeja for proper investigation.

“Our determination to secure the South-West is sacrosanct and we will continue to provide the needed security for the people no matter the situation.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police in the state, Adebowale Williams, and his men have visited the scene of the attack to get a first hand report of the attack.