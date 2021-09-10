Igali, FUTA pro-chancellor, hails 14 dons for winning National Research Grants

The pro-chancellor and chairman, governing council, Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, Ambassador Godknows Igali, has described the institution as a citadel of learning with crop of excellent scientists at par with their contemporaries in other parts of the world.

He made the remark while interacting with winners of the 2020 TETFUND National Research Foundation NRF from the university during a reception for them on the sideline of the Statutory meeting of the Council on Tuesday September 7, 2021.

In the 2020 result just released by the NRF, the Obafemi Awolowo University won the highest number of grants followed by the University of Lagos and FUTA which came third leading other specialized universities in the country.

Igali said it has now become incontestable that FUTA is indeed the country’s best University of Technology, noting that out of 6000 applicants for the grant, 500 were shortlisted and 218 picked as recipients with FUTA alone taking 14 of the entire slots.

He said he was particularly elated that two of the areas of research concentration are concerned with Diagnosis and Containment of COVID-19.

He said this attests to the current relevance of and usefulness of research to society.

Ambassador Igali said the feat achieved by FUTA researchers and scientists is worthy of emulation and as such the awardees should be celebrated and encouraged to do more for the institution and the society.

Speaking at the occasion, the vice chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, congratulated the recipients and reiterated that FUTA will not relent in its pursuit of cutting edge research that will add value to the country’s drive for technology for self-reliance.

He charged other scholars to put in more effort to keep the University’s flag flying and congratulated the pro chancellor, stating that his tenure will bring more wins for FUTA.

Professor Ganiyu Oboh, Director FUTA Centre for Research and Development and one of the recipients, while responding on behalf of his colleagues, said members of the various teams would, in the established tradition of the university, justify the confidence reposed in them by carrying out their assigned responsibilities painstakingly and in line with the global best practices in their various fields.

The National Research Fund was established by the Board of the Tertiary Education Fund (TETFund), to drive the resuscitation of research activities in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

NRF is one of the five special intervention areas introduced in order to realise the objective of addressing the critical need for high quality manpower to drive the nation’s economy and development aspirations towards attaining the nation’s Vision 20:2020 and beyond.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the sum of N7.5 billion for the current 2020 NRF Grants Cycle.

The process of accessing the 2020 NRF grants involves the response to Call-for-Concept-Notes by the Principal Investigators of the proposed research projects, to be followed later by the submission of full proposals by only those whose concept notes have been evaluated and the research projects are considered fundable.

FUTA National Research Fund Grant Winners:

Dr Mrs. Adedayo Bukola Christiana and 17 others – Production and Assessment of Bitter Leaf-Flavored Alcohol-Free Beer for the Prevention and Management of Diabetes Mellitus;

Professor Badejo Ayobanjo Ayobamidele and 9 others – Quality Assessment of Banana Edible Film incorporated with bioactive-Rich Osmium Gratissium Seed as Biodegradable Packaging for Peanut Based Snacks;

Professor Fasakin Emmanuel Adedayo and 5 others – Development of Novel Least Cost Fish Feeds Formulation and Production using Optimization Software Packages for Sustainable Aquafeed in Nigeria ;

Professor Adebayo Babatunde and 9 others – Soft Computing Application for Optimum Rock Fragmentation Prediction and Model Development for Crusher Selection in South West Nigeria Quarriable rock.

Professor Olabode Olatubosun and 6 others – Ensemble Machines Leaving Classification Algorithms for Diagnostic and Predictions of Covid-19 Security Level in Nigeria.

Professor Ojokoh Anthony Okholanye and 5 – Anti-cancer Bioprospecting Potentials of Halogenase from Nigeria Marine Actinomycetes ;

Professor Mrs. Ojokoh Bolanle and 10 others – Automated Contact tracing with Privacy Preserving and Case Based Referral Platform for Predictions and Containment of Covid-19 in Nigeria ;

Professor Lajide Labunmi and 6 others – Plastic Wastes Refining for the Production of Value Added Petrochemical Product ;

Dr Adepoju Mohammed Olatoye and Six Others – Hyperspectral Sensing Exploration and Comprehensive Geological Study of Gold Bearing Marble in Igarra Schist Belt, South Western Nigeria;

Dr Aro Samuel Olarenwaju and 6 others – Development of Anticholesterolemic ,Anti-stress and Immune Boosting Orange Peels Based Feed Ingredients Broiler Chicks ;

Professor Melodi Adegoke Oladipo and 5 others – Researching on Development of Smart mini grid Plant for Power Generation from Wood Waste and Agricultural Residue ;

Professor Sanni David Morakinyo and 5 others- Product of Immobilized Amylase from Waste Water at Saccharomyces Cerevisiae and Lactobacillus spp, Fermented Cassava ;

Professor Ewulo Babatunde Sunday and 6 others – Dynamical Modelling of the Elevated Co2 on Yield, Nutritional and Medical Properties of some Tropical Vegetables and

Professor Adebola Femi Barnabas with 5 others – Adaptive Model of Family Planning through Health Promotion Programs an Antidote to Infant and Maternal Mortality in Nigeria.