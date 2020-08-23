The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has commended operatives of the Oyo State Police Command and their Commissioner, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, over their rearrest of suspected 19-year-old serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who escaped from police custody.

Shodipe, who escaped from custody on August 11, 2020, was rearrested on Sunday (today).

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, conveyed the commendation to Enwonwu and his Officers and Men.

Adamu equally expressed his sincere appreciation to the citizens for their support and understanding while the manhunt for the rearrested Shodipe lasted.

The IGP has, however, warned against any form of complacency on the part of the operatives of the Oyo State Police Command, stressing that all hands must be on deck to bring the case to a positive and successful closure.